Published on Thursday, 16 February 2017

Cleaner textile programme announces developments

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

DHAKA - The latest results have been announced from a programme which aims to help Bangladesh's textile wet processing sector become cleaner and more efficient. From 2013-16, water PaCT: Partnership for Cleaner Textile saved 18.4 billion litres of fresh water per year, developed environmentally safe sourcing guidelines for global brands, provided guidance to 215 textile factories in Bangladesh on how to implement cleaner production and helped leverage investments of US$31 million.