Published on Thursday, 16 February 2017

Unifi partners with sports brands to promote recycled fibre

Written by Brett Mathews

NORTH CAROLINA – US yarn manufacturer Unifi has announced a new collaboration with seven professional sports teams, including those from the NBA and NHL, aimed to informing end consumers about the environmental benefits of Repreve, its recycled fibre brand made from plastic bottles. The collaboration involves engaging crowds in messages aimed at environmental responsibility, as well as the launch of the Repreve Ultimate Sports Fan Experience, a sweepstakes series consisting of once-in-a-lifetime experiences with multiple franchises, including the Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils.