Published on Thursday, 16 February 2017

Biobased certification for Lenzing fibres

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

Image: Markus Renner / Electric Arts, Lenzing

LENZING – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded its Biobased Product Label to the Lenzing Viscose and Lenzing Modal fibres, including all their product families. Lenzing's Lyocell fibre, Tencel, has already been certified as 100 per cent bio-based content since 2011, while Lenzing FR has now also been certified as 99 per cent bio-based, with the residual amount accounting for material used to make the fibre fire-resistant.