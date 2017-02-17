Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Friday, 17 February 2017

SAC chief: going circular “isn’t enough”

Written by Brett Mathews
SAN FRANCISCO - The switch from a linear to a closed loop business model might not be enough to mitigate the ongoing negative environmental impacts of the global textile industry – that's the view of Jason Kibbey, CEO of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition. In an exclusive interview with Ecotextile News for our tenth anniversary edition, Kibbey offered an insightful and candid assessment of the current challenges facing the apparel industry as it seeks to reduce its environmental footprint as well as the progress of the SAC as it looks to roll-out the Higg Index to ultimately become a consumer-facing model.

