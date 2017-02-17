Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Published on Friday, 17 February 2017

EU recognises four phthalates as hormone disrupting

Written by Brett Mathews
BRUSSELS - For the first time ever, EU member states this week voted in favour as recognising four phthalates - DEHP, DBP, DIBP and BBP – as being hormone disrupting for humans. This is the first time ever that chemicals have been recorded as endocrine disrupting (EDCs) for humans on the EU Candidate List of SVHCs. Phthalates are a group of chemicals used as a softener for products that are made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and products that require flexibility, such as bags and children's toys. Plastisol prints on garments may contain phthalates, which are used as lubricating oils, solvents, fixatives and detergents.

