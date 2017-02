Published on Monday, 20 February 2017

Bangladesh unrest to cost garment sector US$100m

DHAKA - The current labour unrest in Bangladesh has cost the country's textile industry US$100m in lost orders and associated disruption costs according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). The influential trade body has finally broken its silence about what some are claiming to be the "biggest crackdowns on workers' rights ever seen in the country's garment industry."