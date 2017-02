Published on Monday, 20 February 2017

Lindex switches to cleaner dyeing process

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

GOTHENBURG – Swedish-based fashion retailer, Lindex, claims 90 per cent of its denim is now dyed using the cleanest, most environmentally benign dyeing process on the market as part of its drive to improve the sustainability of its production processes. The company says it is now using the pre-reduced indigo solution of Dystar – DyStar's Indigo Vat 40% Solution – for most of its denim dyeing.