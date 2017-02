Published on Monday, 20 February 2017

Five-year project measures LCA of garments

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

STOCKHOLM - After a five-year project, researchers from Chalmers University of Technology claim to be able to present the most comprehensive life-cycle-assessment (LCA) to date on the environmental impacts of garments. The research was led by Dr Sandra Roos who presents information on the sustainability of fibres and production processes, including chemical impacts.