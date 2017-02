Published on Tuesday, 21 February 2017

ILO says one third of Uzbek cotton pickers “non-voluntary”

WASHINGTON – A report by the International Labour Organisation on Uzbekistan's 2016 cotton harvest has found that reducing the risk of child and forced labour remains a "prominent issue." The report estimates that around a third of the 2.8 million cotton pickers believed to be involved in the annual harvest were "non-voluntary."