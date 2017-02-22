Published on Wednesday, 22 February 2017

US rPET extends Timberland partnership

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

PITTSBURGH - A US business which collects plastic waste from alongside canals and other waterways in Haiti and Honduras and converts them into fabric has published its fourth annual impact report. Thread was launched by Ian Rosenberger who visited Haiti in the wake of the 2011 earthquake and became intrigued by the possibilities of turning the huge amount of trash that had been washed up into fabric. Thread's Ground to Good fabric manufacturing process is outlined in the impact report which looks at the importance of the "First Mile" of the supply chain, from which Thread's materials are sourced.