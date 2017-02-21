Published on Tuesday, 21 February 2017

UK report suggests growth in organic textiles

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

BRISTOL - The UK-based Soil Association's 2017 Organic Market Report suggests a growing interest in organic textiles, with Soil Association Certification licensees increasing sales by 30 per cent to £28 million. The report claims a key growth driver is that more and more consumers now recognise the importance of organic when making purchasing decisions. "Overall, the UK organic market is evolving from food into lifestyle and future predictions show there will be greater crossover between people who buy organic food and non-food items including textiles and health and beauty products," says the report.