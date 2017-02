Published on Tuesday, 21 February 2017

ETI and brand members boycott Dhaka summit

DHAKA – The Ethical Trade Initiative (ETI) and member companies – including C&A, H&M, Inditex, Next and Tchibo – have pulled out of the Dhaka Apparel Summit in Bangladesh in protest at the country's clampdown on trade unions in the garment sector. The summit takes place on 25 February and will focus on achieving the ready-made garment (RMG) vision of 2021 of US$50bn in apparel exports.