Published on Wednesday, 22 February 2017

Scientists calls for more fluorinated chemstry research

Written by Brett Mathews

deposit photos © ridofranz

CALIFORNIA - Researchers from Sweden, Switzerland, and the United States are calling for more effective regulation of the entire class of fluorinated chemicals. In a new paper, the researchers claim that thousands of fluorinated chemicals continue to provide water-repellent, stain-resistant, and non-stick properties to furniture, carpets, outdoor gear, clothing and other products worldwide despite attempts to regulate some well-known polyfluoroalkyl substances.