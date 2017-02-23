Published on Thursday, 23 February 2017

US and East African states ink trade deal

Written by Brett Mathews

LAS VEGAS - The USAID East Africa Trade and Investment Hub has signed an agreement with the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) to ensure best-in-class manufacturing of goods destined for the US from East Africa. The agreement will see the launch of the East Africa Cotton, Textile and Apparel initiative which will aim to establish sustainable workforce development programs and bring in environmental, social, labour and worker safety best practices in the region. The initiative will work with East African governments to raise industry standards, promote job creation, and boost trade and investment.