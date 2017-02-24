Published on Friday, 24 February 2017

Aldi joins sustainable supply chain initiative

Brett Mathews

BRUSSELS - Retail giant Aldi, which has annual textile sales of €2.5 billion has joined the Business Environmental Performance Initiative (BEPI). BEPI is an initiative launched by the Foreign Trade Association to improve the environmental sustainability of global supply chains. As part of the move, the company will implement the BEPI's Supply Chain Chemical Management Module, which aims to help companies work towards the goals set by the Greenpeace Detox commitments, including eliminating potentially hazardous chemicals from its supply chains by 2020. The BEPI module tools aim to help companies communicate with producers at all tiers of the supply chain and target specific chemical management impacts.