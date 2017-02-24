Published on Friday, 24 February 2017

Vaude expands Made in Germany production

TETTNANG - German outdoor brand Vaude has returned to its own purpose-built premises, a €2 million production plant, two years after a major fire in 2015 led to the company moving into rented accommodation. The new building boasts many green credentials in line with Vaude's sustainability philosophy. A wooden structure, the building will feature a 'green' roof contributing to biodiversity. LED lighting, triple glazing and high quality insulation are all intended to ensure high energy efficiency. "We are pleased that we can offer an exceptional working environment for our employees and that we are once again all reunited," said CEO Antje von Dewitz.