Published on Tuesday, 28 February 2017

VF releases first forest sourcing policy

Written by Brett Mathews

GREENSBORO – US apparel business VF Corporation has released its first-ever Forest Derived Materials Policy, which sets formal guidelines for the company's purchasing preferences and use of sustainable forest materials and products. The policy is intended to help the company avoid the issues associated with deforestation and forest degradation including the loss of ancient and endangered forests, loss of biodiversity and habitat, use of forced labour in making forestry products and loss of indigenous peoples and local community rights.