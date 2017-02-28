Published on Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Bangladesh PM calls for brand support for factories

DHAKA - The Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina (pictured) used this week's Dhaka Apparel Summit 2017 to call on international apparel brands and retailers to help garment factory owners to overhaul their units. "Huge funds are required for the factories being overhauled. So, various brands and buyers can come forward to assist Bangladeshi factory owners ... the government would continue to provide its support in this regard," said the Prime Minister. She added that local apparel manufacturers need to diversify their products and move away from straight forward ready-made-garment production in order to remain internationally competitive.