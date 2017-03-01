Published on Wednesday, 01 March 2017

Downlite certified to recycled down standard

Written by Brett Mathews

OHIO – US down feather manufacturer and processor, Downlite, a significant supplier to outdoor apparel company Patagonia, has become certified to the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification, which will be offered under Downlite's new 100 per cent recycled down brand. The standard, which is owned by US-based textile industry consultancy, Textile Exchange, is a holistic certification for products with recycled content. The standard aims to establish more transparency in the supply chain and to provide better information to consumers.