Published on Wednesday, 01 March 2017

Tech firm proposes ‘tagging’ forced labour cotton

Written by Brett Mathews

NEW YORK - A US tech business claims to have identified lead genetic markers that are unique to certain cotton cultivars grown in Uzbekistan – a country where forced labour is used to cultivate the cotton harvest and where there are still serious concerns about the use of child workers. The biomarkers have so far been tested in raw and ginned cotton, with the testing of yarn and finished textiles the next step.