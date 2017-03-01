Published on Wednesday, 01 March 2017

Luxury cashmere brand preaches slow fashion

Written by Brett Mathews

QINGHE COUNTY – Recent years have seen the global cashmere knitwear market outgrowing the luxury apparel market, with dressed-down, comfort-led trends like athleisure becoming the main driver of demand. At one time a highly expensive commodity, these days affordable, casual cashmere products have become more popular on the western high street. At brands such as H&M and Uniqlo, pure cashmere knitwear products can be purchased for as little as US$80 $79.90, while other brands are developing blends of cashmere and sport-friendly materials like spandex.