Published on Thursday, 02 March 2017

New risk management tool for EU textile sector

Written by John Mowbray
BRUSSELS – A new EC funded web-based CSR risk management platform specifically designed for small and medium-sized textile enterprises has been launched online with the support of 11 leading textile organisations and NGO's. The new tool aims to become a central repository for sector specific information on CSR issues in textiles in a bid to promote the adoption of CSR best practices around the globe. It takes a holistic approach based on key principles inspired by ISO 26000 such as human rights; labour practices; environmental issues; fair operating practices and consumer issues. 

