Published on Monday, 06 March 2017

IFC addresses labour concerns in Uzbek cotton sector

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

WASHINGTON - The IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is launching a new programme in Uzbekistan which it says will aim to help cotton farmers improve their production efficiency, safeguard the environment, and improve labour practices. The programme is part of an effort by the IFC to accelerate Uzbekistan's economic growth and, among other things, will see the IFC help to address concerns over the risk of forced labour.