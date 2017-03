Published on Tuesday, 07 March 2017

Organic textile standard updates criteria

STUTTGART - The latest version of the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) has been released. Version 5.0 of the standard includes stricter criteria for regenerated fibres and the introduction of a new category for combined products. GOTS is a globally recognised standard which aims to define requirements to ensure the organic status of textiles. It covers the production, processing, manufacturing, packaging, labelling, exportation, importation and the distribution of all natural fibres.