Published on Tuesday, 07 March 2017

Mike Barry to speak at UK sustainability event

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

HALIFAX - Marks and Spencer's director of sustainable business, Mike Barry, is one of the keynote speakers at a best practice sustainability event which takes place in the UK next month. Other speakers at the ASBCI's annual spring conference include Rakesh Vazirani, director environmental information management at event sponsors TUV Rheinland, Tara Luckman, fabric and sustainability manager for ASOS.com, Elaine Gardiner, sustainability manager at Berghaus and Ross Barry of Lawrence M Barry & Co.