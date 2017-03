Published on Wednesday, 08 March 2017

Kmart commits to Australian cotton

Written by Brett Mathews

SYDNEY - Kmart Australia, an Australian chain of discount department stores, has announced that it is to include Australian cotton in its cotton sourcing strategy following a successful pilot during which it used Australian-grown cotton its bedding and premium men's T-shirts. The company also commissioned research which found that customers believe Australian-grown cotton products are of superior quality and a positive way to support Australian jobs and industry.