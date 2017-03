Published on Wednesday, 08 March 2017

Bangladesh Alliance lists all compliant factories

Written by Brett Mathews

DHAKA - The Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety has announced that 66 ready-made garment (RMG) factories have now completed all material components outlined in their Corrective Action Plans (CAPs). The North American apparel business members organisation has now listed on its website all factories which have carried out remediation work, as well as factories which have been suspended from the alliance. Six more factories completed remediation this past week.