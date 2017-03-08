Published on Wednesday, 08 March 2017

China uses electron beams to treat textile wastewater

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

BEIJING - China has this week launched a new facility that uses electron beams to treat industrial wastewater from the country's vast textile dyeing industry. Textile dyeing is believed to account for around one fifth of all industrial wastewater pollution generated worldwide. While several industrial countries have used radiation to treat some of the effluent from textile dyeing plants, much wastewater continues to go untreated and is often pumped into local rivers and waterways in countries such as Bangladesh and India.

