Published on Thursday, 09 March 2017

Archroma to provide expertise to Pakistan entrepreneurs

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

Mujtaba Rahim, CEO, Archroma Pakistan and Shaheen, President of Ethical Affair at the signing ceremony. (Photos: Archroma)

REINACH - Archroma, a global leader in colour and specialty chemicals, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ethical Affair, a knowledge based platform which provides training, skills development and technical assistance to women entrepreneurs in the Pakistani textile industry. The MoU was signed at a ceremony in Karachi.