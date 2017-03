Published on Thursday, 09 March 2017

Social audit limitations top brand risks for 2017

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

LONDON - Landgrabs, the limitations of social audits and slavery – all ongoing issues within global textile supply chains - are among the top ten human rights risks for businesses according to new research. The Human Rights Outlook 2017 draws on Verisk Maplecroft's portfolio of global human rights data and its interactions with multinational companies to assess the top human rights issues impacting business in the year ahead.