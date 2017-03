Published on Thursday, 09 March 2017

High profile names join clothing waste initiative

Written by Brett Mathews

LONDON - The European Clothing Action Plan (ECAP), an EU-backed project which is working with apparel brands, manufacturers, recycling organisations and NGOs to reduce clothing waste, has welcomed eight special advisors who will join an ECAP advisory group to work with the textile sector across the EU. The eight represent a variety of disciplines from academia and design to manufacture and recycling, and will lend their expertise and influence to the programme.