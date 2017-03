Published on Friday, 10 March 2017

Circular economy could cut water use by 11%

AMSTERDAM - New research suggests that a shift to circular economy principles in water-stressed regions could save 412 billion cubic metres of water per year - the equivalent to 11 per cent of annual global water demand. The study focused on six regions, including Bangladesh whose huge, water-intensive textile industry has placed a massive strain on water supplies.