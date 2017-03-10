PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Friday, 10 March 2017

ECHA accused of industry links on glyphosate assessment

Written by Brett Mathews
BRUSSELS - The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has come under fire from Greenpeace which claims members of the ECHA's Risk Assessment Committee (RAC) which currently looking into the hazard classification of glyphosate have a conflict of interest due to their close links with industry. The campaigning NGO claims the work of current RAC chair, Tim Bowmer, "principally consists of risk assessment consultancy for the chemical industry." It also claims RAC members Slawomir Czerczak and Tiina Santonen appear to have conflicts of interest.

