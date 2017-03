Published on Monday, 13 March 2017

M&S, adidas lead apparel sector on human rights

Written by Brett Mathews

LONDON - Marks & Spencer and adidas are ranked highest in a comprehensive new piece of research which has benchmarked the 30 largest apparel companies in the world on human rights issues. Businesses were assessed on human rights policies, governance, processes, practices and transparency, as well as how they respond to serious allegations.