Published on Tuesday, 14 March 2017

Texaid and Mistra partner on recycling research

Written by Brett Mathews

STOCKHOLM - Textile collecting, sorting and recycling business, Texaid, has become the official industry partner of Mistra Future Fashion's research programme. Texaid will support Mistra's extensive research within recycling by contributing with its vast experience on textile flows and materials, and provide used textiles as raw material for the research.