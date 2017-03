Published on Tuesday, 14 March 2017

Research links textile chemicals to brain development

Written by Brett Mathews

LONDON - New research has called for tighter European regulation of chemicals found in consumer products such as clothing which, it is claimed, could be harming brain development in children, causing issues such as ADHD and lower IQ. Brominated flame retardants used in furniture, per and poly-fluorocarbons (PFCs) used as stain and water repellents on clothing and phthalates used as plasticisers in PVC are among the chemicals cited in the report.