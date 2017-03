Published on Wednesday, 15 March 2017

Sustainable spotlight at Intertextile 2017

Written by Tommy Lee

SHANGHAI – Intertextile Apparel Fabrics has this week opened its doors for the Spring 2017 edition, with more than 3,300 exhibitors demonstrating their latest fabric innovations to over 70,000 visitors. Once again, the show highlighting a number of developments in the world of sustainable textiles with its regular 'All About Sustainability' zone. Tommy Lee reports from Shanghai.