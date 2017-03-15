Published on Wednesday, 15 March 2017

Inditex invests €7bn in sustainability over 5 years

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

A CORUÑA - The world's largest apparel retailer, Spanish business Inditex, says it has invested more than €7 billion in the past five years in support of its sustainability targets. These includes the roll-out of its garment collection and recycling programme, investment in better, more streamlined logistics, and the upgrading of stores to make them more eco-efficient. In 2016 alone, these investments totalled €1.4 billion, on the back of a year in which Inditex hit an eye-watering €23.3 billion in annual revenues – up more than 10 per cent on the previous year.