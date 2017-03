Published on Thursday, 16 March 2017

MEPs back circular economy package revisions

STRASBOURG - European Union MEPs have voted to increase the proposed recycling target as set out under the EU's circular economy package to 70 per cent by 2030 after amendments to the package were tabled by the Parliament's Environment Committee. The vote, if it is fully ratified, could have significant long term implications for the textiles sector.