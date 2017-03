Published on Monday, 20 March 2017

Adidas and Stella McCartney launch ocean plastic trainer

Written by Brett Mathews

HERZOGENAURACH - German sportswear brand Adidas and fashion designer Stella McCartney have unveiled a new version of the Ultra Boost trainer which features an upper made from plastic recovered from the sea. The Parley Ultra Boost X running shoes feature uppers made from Parley Ocean Plastic – a manufacturing process which replaces synthetic fibres with yarns made from recycled waste plastic from the sea.