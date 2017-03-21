Published on Tuesday, 21 March 2017

SCS approved for Responsible Wool Standard

Written by Brett Mathews

Sheep

CALIFORNIA - Leading third-party certifier SCS Global Services (SCS) has been approved by Textile Exchange as a licensed certification body for the Responsible Wool Standard (RWS). This means SCS is now authorised to conduct independent certification assessments of wool production under the 'Farm Scope' of the standard. SCS is also now in the licensing process for the 'Processing Scope' of the standard, and will soon be able to offer RWS services all the way from the farm through the final manufacturer.