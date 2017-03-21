PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Tuesday, 21 March 2017

ILO revises multi-national enterprise guidelines

Written by Brett Mathews
  • Print
Details

GENEVA ‒ The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has revised its multi-national enterprise (MNE) Declaration in response to new economic realities, including increased international investment and trade, and the growth of global supply chains. The revision also takes into account developments since the last update in 2006 within and outside the ILO, including new labour standards adopted by the International Labour Conference, the Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights endorsed by the Human Rights Council in 2011, and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Have you also seen?
Social test 1
Social test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Nimkartek