Wednesday, 22 March 2017

EU puts potassium permanganate under spotlight

BRUSSELS - The legal net could be closing in on the use of Potassium Permanganate, a denim effect spray which is used in the textile industry as part of a process to help create localised 'used look' areas on jeans. Potassium Permanganate or 'PP' spray can be harmful to worker health, however, various estimates suggest that as many as two million people continue to work with PP Spray.