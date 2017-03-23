PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Thursday, 23 March 2017

Silver Hill Farm accredited to Global Down Standard

Written by Brett Mathews
  • Print
Details

COUNTY MONAGHAN - NSF International, a global public health organisation which recently entered into a standards-development partnership with Textile Exchange, has certified Silver Hill Farm to the Global Traceable Down Standard (Global TDS). Silver Hill Farm is a fully integrated, family-owned duck company in Emyvale, County Monaghan, Ireland. Certification to NSF International's Global TDS enables Silver Hill Farm to demonstrate that it practices the highest levels of animal welfare and that the down from its farm is fully traceable throughout the supply chain.

Have you also seen?
Social test 1
Social test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Nimkartek NOTES