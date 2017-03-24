Published on Friday, 24 March 2017

PETA buys shares in Canada Goose

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

TORONTO - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has purchased around 230 shares in Canadian luxury outfitter and retailer Canada Goose in order to speak at its annual shareholder meetings and to submit shareholder resolutions. The shares are relatively small-fry in terms of value – worth only US$4,000 – but this is enough to give the direct action group the opportunity to raise the issue of animal cruelty at Canada Goose shareholder meetings and potentially cause significant embarrassment and potential brand damage to the business.