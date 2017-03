Published on Monday, 27 March 2017

Public vote to on €1 H&M Global Challenge

Written by Brett Mathews

STOCKHOLM – The H&M Foundation has launched its annual Global Change Award which provides financial support for innovations aimed at closing the loop in the global fashion industry. The second round of winners has already been chosen and a public vote will decide how to split the grant of €1 million between the five winners. The online vote is open March 27 - April 2 on globalchangeaward.com.