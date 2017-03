Published on Monday, 27 March 2017

Italian study measures jacket’s environmental footprint

Written by Brett Mathews

Image: Eurojersey

MILAN - Europe's only vertically integrated textile mill has announced the results of a pioneering initiative to measure the product environmental footprint (PEF) of a 100 per cent 'Made in Italy' jacket. Warp knitted fabric manufacturer Eurojersey worked in partnership with Italian yarn business Radici Group and Herno design and manufacturing on the research, which was aimed at certifying and tracking the environmental impact of a Herno man's jacket at all stages of its production process.