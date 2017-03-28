Published on Tuesday, 28 March 2017

MEPs vote for labour standards in supply chains

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

BRUSSELS - The Development Committee Members of European Parliament (MEP) have voted in favour of new binding rules on labour and environmental standards and human rights in global garment sector supply chains. The members called for the use of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) guidelines as a potential blueprint for what format such mandatory guidelines would take. At a European Union level, the The Socialists and Democrats (S&D) are currently the most vocal party in the discussion around labour rights in garment sourcing hotspots such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and China.