Published on Tuesday, 28 March 2017

Nordic Fashion Association sets new sustainability agenda

Written by Brett Mathews

Photo: Kristoffer Myhre

OSLO - The Nordic Fashion Association recently gathered in Oslo in order to set out a new direction and vision for a "common Nordic platform for fashion and textiles." Norwegian Fashion Hub, the fashion cluster of Norway, is the newly appointed Secretariat for the Nordic Fashion Association. "The objective is to further strengthen the Nordic Fashion Association, to create a larger network and wider platform for developing and promoting Nordic design," said Gisle Mariani Mardal, the chairman of Nordic Fashion Association.