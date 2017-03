Published on Wednesday, 29 March 2017

US survey benchmarks business on sustainable fibre use

Written by Brett Mathews

TEXAS - A survey of global textile and apparel businesses found that 61 per cent have set targets for switching to a "more sustainable" source of cotton, while three quarters have set a specific target for organic cotton. Textile Exchange, the US textile sustainability consultancy, has launched the report which aims to benchmark companies on the targets they are setting for the uptake of "more sustainable" raw materials.